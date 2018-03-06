Rajasthan governor tested for swine flu, seeks probe into ‘wrong’ report

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh asked for a high-level probe into his swine flu report by the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur, which had returned positive. A subsequent test by the Apollo hospital in Delhi on Monday ruled out swine flu, while a second test at SMS again came positive. Raj Bhawan officials here informed that Singh, 86, went for a check-up at SMS hospital Sunday following “seasonal cold due to a changing weather.” However, late Sunday night, the hospital reported that Singh’s tests had come back positive for swine flu.

“Singh was immediately flown to Apollo hospital in Delhi, where he has a personal physician,” the official said. On Monday, Singh was again tested for swine flu at Apollo hospital but this time the swine flu report was negative. “The report by SMS hospital has been taken seriously and the state government has been asked for a high-level probe into the circumstances, and how it happened,” Raj Bhawan spokesperson Lokesh Chandra Sharma said in a statement. “The Governor is totally healthy and is in Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI quoted state Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf as informing the House that Singh is indeed positive, according to a re-test at SMS, which was undertaken after the Apollo test. “We again got the swab sample tested at the SMS Hospital, which confirmed he is swine flu positive,” Saraf said.

An SMS official said, “Singh was tested twice, and both times the results were positive. So we asked for the report from Apollo , and examine the discrepancies and proceed accordingly.” SMS superintendent Dr D S Meena did not respond to calls.

