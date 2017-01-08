Rajasthan: Fog affects rail traffic, Mt Abu coldest at 1.4 degree Celsius

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed dense fog on Sunday which reduced visibility to 50 metres affecting rail traffic. Mount Abu was the coldest in the state registering a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 6.5 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 7.5 degrees Celsius in both Falaudi and Sikar, 7.7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 9.8 degress Celsius in Bikaner, the MeT department said.

Dense fog and cold conditions are predicted in Churu, Alwar, Sriganganagar, Bikaner and other northern cities of the state till Monday.

Eleven trains are running late. Bikaner-Chennai train is delayed by 29 hours, Howrah-Sriganganagar by over 17 hours, Howrah-Jodhpur-Bikaner by over 11 hours, Gorakhpur-Hisar by 6 hours, Varanasi-Jodhpur and Allahabad-Jaipur both are delayed by six hours, a North Western Railway spokesperson said.