Rajasthan farmer hangs self over ‘financial crisis’

A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Jhalawar due to financial problems. The district administration claimed that he had committed suicide due to a family dispute over land. “Bagdi Lal, 65, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree Friday as he was facing financial crunch, his son Vishnu has claimed in a police complaint,” said Bhanwar Singh, SHO of Sunel police station. However, Jhalawar Additional District Collector Bhawani Singh Palawat said “prima facie, the cause of his death seems… land dispute within the family.”

