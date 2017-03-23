Rajasthan: College girl found hanging in hostel room

An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the celing of her hostel room here, police said today.

A student of BA First year in Maharani college, Komal Prajapat was living in the college hostel.

After appearing for an exam yesterday, she committed suicide last night, SHO Ashok Nagar police station Balaram said.

The matter came to light this morning after room’s door remained closed for longer than usual.

The hostel staff broke the doors open and found her hanging.

The body was shifted to SMS hospital for postmortem.

“She was a resident of a village near Dudu in the district and her family members have arrived here. Reasons behind the suicide are not clear and the matter is being investigated,” the police officer added.

