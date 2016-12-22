Rajasthan: Cold wave continues, Churu records 5.1 degree

Churu was the coldest place in Rajasthan recording a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar at 5.3 degrees Celsius today. The sole hill station of the state, Mount Abu, registered a night temperature of 6 degrees Celsius which was followed by Chittorgarh where the night temperature was 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Pilani, Dabok, Sikar, Ajmer, Jaipur and Barmer recorded a minimum of 7.5, 7.6, 8, 9.6, 11 and 12.8 degrees Celsius respectively, according to Met department here.

Meanwhile, movement of trains were affected due to fog in the northern region of the state. Two trains- Alwar to Khairthal express and Khairthal to Alwar express were cancelled while time table of two trains Jaipur- Alwar express and Jaipur-Allahabad superfast express were revised, they said.