Rajasthan BJP, Congress announce names for January 29 bypolls

Both the BJP and the Congress on Sunday announced it candidates for bypolls scheduled in the state on January 29. While the BJP announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats and one Vidhan Sabha seat, the Congress announced its candidates for one Lok Sabha and one Vidhan Sabha seat. It had earlier announced its candidate for the other LS seat.

Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav, currently an MLA from Behror in Alwar and a cabinet minister in state government for Labour and Employment, Factory and Boilers Inspection, has been announced as the BJP’s candidate for Alwar. The Congress has fielded former MP Karan Singh Yadav from here.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP’s Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath had passed away on September 17 last year.

In Ajmer, the BJP has fielded Ramswarup Lamba, who is the son of former Union minister and Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat. The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot said on Sunday that the party will field former MLA Raghu Sharma from the Ajmer parliamentary constituency. Sharma has been part of the Assembly from Kekri constituency in Ajmer district.

The bypoll was necessitated following Sanwar Lal Jat’s death. Jat had collapsed during a meeting of party MLAs and MPs with BJP chief Amit Shah in Jaipur on July 22, and passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on August 9 last year. The BJP has fielded incumbent Bhilwara zila pramukh, Shakti Singh Hada, from the Mandalgarh Assembly seat. State Congress chief Sachin Pilot said that Vivek Dhakad will be contesting from Mandalgarh. Dhakad had contested from the same seat in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections and had lost to the BJP.

