Rajasthan BJP becoming durbar of sycophants, mafia hub: Party MLA

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari on Sunday targeted Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the BJP leadership in Rajasthan, alleging the party was turning into a “durbar for sycophants and a mafia hub”. He also said that as long as the present leadership continued to hold power in the state, he feared for his life. In response to a notice served on him by the party’s central disciplinary committee last week, Tiwari not only slammed the state leadership but also expressed disappointment with the central leadership. He said he had tried to present his case before several top leaders but to no avail. He termed the disciplinary proceedings against him as “a mere formality”.

His main grievance, however, was against Raje. Tiwari’s six-page reply accused Raje of having him removed from the national working committee of the BJP, among other things. “Mukhyamantri ne Rajasthan mein chori aur seenazori ke naye keertiman sthapit kiye…kya is mukhyamantri ko aapne party girvi rakh di hai (the chief minister has set new records of brazenness in Rajasthan…have you mortgaged the party to this chief minister),” he said in his reply.

The notice had sought Tiwari’s explanation on his purported anti-party activities, including floating a parallel outfit, colluding with the opposition and not attending party meetings. The Sanganer MLA cited threat to his life for not attending party meets, alleging that he was attacked by leaders close to the CM at many such meets, beginning with the October 2015 training camp of the party in Jaipur.

“The party, under pressure from the CM, removed me from all positions and responsibilities at Centre and state levels…I have been humiliated at every step. Before sending me this notice, you could have called me…asked me about my problems…without talking to me, you sent me a notice and made it public via the press,” Tiwari said.

Quoting Bhakti saint Mirabai, he said, “Raja roothe, nagri raakhe (if the king is upset, the town will protect). People in power may have turned away but the people of Rajasthan will do justice when the time comes. And when they serve a notice and seek reply, your state leadership will have none,” Tiwari said.

