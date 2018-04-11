Rajasthan: Bandh peaceful, 19 held in Jaipur

Rapid Action Force personnel in Jaipur during ‘Bharat bandh’ protest. (Source: PTI Photo) Rapid Action Force personnel in Jaipur during ‘Bharat bandh’ protest. (Source: PTI Photo)

Besides a few stray incidents, which led to arrests of 19 people, the situation in Rajasthan was largely peaceful on Tuesday in the wake of rumours of a Bharat bandh, called in response to a similar bandh by Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups on April 2.

One person had died, several others injured and large-scale arson and violence was reported from several areas of Rajasthan during the April 2 bandh.

“The situation in the state remained peaceful today, apart from districts such as Sikar, Alwar and Jaipur, which were 60-70 per cent affected by the bandh. Nineteen people were arrested in Jaipur,” Additional Director General of Police (law and order) N R K Reddy said.

In many of these places traders voluntarily chose to close their shops.

Reddy said there were attempts to create trouble in Baran district but the tension was quelled and one person was arrested. “Internet services remained suspended in Jaipur and Sikar and we had provided the power of imposing (prohibitory orders under) Section 144 to various district administrations. We had to impose Section 144 in some areas such as Hindaun in Karauli district, and other places in eastern Rajasthan,” he said.

Thirty-six companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), along with 30 companies of paramilitary personnel and 700 policemen, were deployed throughout the state to maintain law and order today.

“Apart from one stray incident near Jaitaran in Pali, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner ranges remained largely peaceful on Tuesday. In many places we made sure that no one makes traders forcibly close their shops,” Reddy said.

Most outfits did not openly support the reportedly anti-reservation bandh, although messages in support of it were circulated on social media.

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App