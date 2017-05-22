Rajasthan: 70-year-old nan thrashed to death, two detained

A 70-year-old man was allegedly thrashed to death by some persons in Jaipur following which two of them were detained by the police in Khakholi village of Sikar district. The incident took place on Saturday when Rameshwar Balai had consumed liquor along with Durjan Singh, Magan Singh, son of Narayan Singh, Bhagirath Singh, Magan Singh s/o Sagar Singh and Dungar Singh.

In an inebriated condition, some of them allegedly thrashed Balai and made a remark about his caste, Sikar Sadar police said. Bilai was dropped at his house by one of the villagers but his condition remained unstable. He died Saturday while on his way to the hospital.

Magan Singh, s/o Narayan Singh and Magan Singh s/o Sagar Singh have been detained in connection with the incident. Police have registered a case following a complaint lodged by Balai’s son Arjun Lal. Further investigation in the matter is on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now