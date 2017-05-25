Rajasthan Government to probe video showing Sikh men beaten in Ajmer

Rajasthan State Commission for Minorities has sought a factual report on a video that has gone viral today showing four Sikh men purportedly beaten up by local residents of Chainpura in Ajmer district.

The 51-second video shows four members of Sikh community being abused and thrashed by a mob as people witnessing the incident filmed the entire episode.

The incident took place nearly a month-and-a-half ago, police said. “The matter has come into my notice. The incident location was unidentified. In fact, I got a vehicle number traced and found that the incident happened somewhere in Ajmer.

“I have asked the Ajmer police administration to check the matter. A factual report has been sought within 10 days,” Chairman, State Minorities Commission, Jasbir Singh told PTI adding that after receiving the report, appropriate action will be taken.

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (law and order), N Ravindra Kumar Reddy said that the incident had occurred nearly a month-and-a-half ago in Chainpura village falling under Nasirabad Sadar police station of Ajmer district.

He said that three to four sewadars (Sikh members) of a gurdwara from Alwar district had visited the village to collect donation. The local residents had then beaten them up alleging that they molested their women. They were arrested under IPC section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse).

However, according to police, the Sikh men were not found involved in molestation and were asked to file a cross FIR against those who thrashed them but they did not lodge any complaint.

SHO Nasirabad Sadar, Laxman Ram confirmed the incident saying that sarpanch of Chainpura had lodged a complaint following which the four accused were arrested and released on bail.

