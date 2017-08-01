Rain fury: Vasundhra Raje asks officials to prepare report on losses

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Archive) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Archive)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said that the state government will come up with a permanent solution to prevent losses in flood-prone areas even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 to the kin of deceased and to those injured in floods in the state, respectively. Talking to journalists in flood affected Jalore and Sirohi districts, Raje said that the there are several districts which are, time and again, ravaged by floods and where life is affected and so, the government will come up with a “permanent situation.”

The CM informed that over 11,000 persons have been shifted to safety and as many as 42 persons have been rescued through the aid of army’s helicopters. The CM also announced that subsidised rations will be distributed offline in Jalore and Sirohi rather than through point of sale (POS) machines to make the process easier for the beneficiaries. She also asked the officials to prepare a report of losses which will be submitted to the Centre for funds under National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

Raje also surveyed the damaged Jalore-Ahore bridge and also issued instructions for immediate release of assistance to the affected persons and for cattle. In both districts, the CM held meetings with MPs, local MLAs, district collector, superintendent of police, apart from other top district officials.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App