Padmaavat song ‘Ghoomar’ prohibited in schools, colleges in Udaipur on Republic Day after threats from Karni Sena

In light of a memorandum by the Karni Sena which threatened an “undesirable incident” if Padmaavat song Ghoomar is played in schools in districts in Rajasthan on Republic Day, the Udaipur district administration has prohibited it in government and private schools, colleges and institutions.

The January 23 order by Udaipur Additional District Magistrate, Subhash Chand Sharma, states that a memorandum was received from Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (Mewar). “The memorandum, a copy of which is attached, has requested that Padmavati song Ghoomar should not be played, or danced on, in any of the government and non- governmental schools, colleges and other institutions of Udaipur district in January 26,” the order reads. Padmavati was the initial name of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, which was renamed Padmaavat following protests.

“They have also informed that there might be an apriya ghatna (undesirable incident) if the said Ghoomar song is played or if there is a dance on it,” the order adds.

The order, addressed to primary and secondary District Education Officers of Udaipur, asked authorities to take necessary measures to ensure that the song is not played and issue orders to government and private schools under them accordingly.

Although the movie released on Thursday, it will not be screened in Rajasthan following threats from Rajput outfits. The leading distributors and cinema hall owners here have said that they will not be distributing or screening the movie as it may lead to a “potential risk to property and life.”

