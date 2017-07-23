Nine pilgrims killed in bus mishap

Nine people, including six women, were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a bus in Udaipur on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying 50 pilgrims, had left Ahmedabad on Friday night for a 16-day tour of religious places, including Pushkar and Haridwar. Of the nine killed, seven were bus passengers, while remaining two were bikers.

“The drivers of the bus and the truck were racing. The bus had just overtaken the truck when the latter hit it from behind. We have impounded the vehicles. Both the drivers have been detained for questioning,” Additional SP of Udaipur B K Soni told The Sunday Express. PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

