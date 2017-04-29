Nine killed as structure collapses during wedding rituals

Nine persons were killed and 15 others injured when an eaves collapsed during wedding rituals in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district last night. The incident occurred in Pidhi village in Kumher police station area where the ‘Bhaat’ ritual was going on.

Several people were sitting on the eaves to watch the ceremony. Suddenly, the structure gave in and the people sitting under it got trapped, Assistant SP (Bhartpur rural) Dharmendra Singh told PTI.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where some of them were declared brought dead and some died during treatment. 8 of the 15 deceased, that included both men and women, have been admitted to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, he said.

