Man tries to abduct minor girl in Jaipur, she manages to escape

The incident occurred Thursday morning when the girl, aged around 8-9 years, had gone to buy milk from a dairy located close to her house near Gopalpura bypass. (File Photo) The incident occurred Thursday morning when the girl, aged around 8-9 years, had gone to buy milk from a dairy located close to her house near Gopalpura bypass. (File Photo)

A man today allegedly tried to abduct a minor girl but she managed to escape in the Bajaj Nagar area here, police said. The incident occurred this morning when the girl, aged around 8-9 years, had gone to buy milk from a dairy located close to her house near Gopalpura bypass. The accused, who was on a motorcycle, asked for the address of a school and made her to sit on the motorcycle, saying that he will drop her at the shop, they said.

When the man took the motorcycle to another street, the girl raised an alarm and managed to flee, police said. The accused also tried to pinch her with some object which left marks on her body, they said. Later, the girl narrated the incident to family members, following which the police were informed.

Congress state vice president Archana Sharma also reached the spot. She accused the police of being “negligent” towards the matter. “The incident occurred near the house of the girl where the accused tried to abduct the minor but the police took no serious note of the matter,” she alleged. Police said they were probing the matter.

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App