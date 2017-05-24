M Venkaiah Naidu, Vasundhara Raje review Dravyavati river project in Jaipur

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said that the Dravyavati project will enhance Jaipur’s beauty. (File Photo) Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said that the Dravyavati project will enhance Jaipur’s beauty. (File Photo)

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu along with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today conducted an aerial survey of Dravyavati river project in Rajasthan.

The project will enhance the beauty of the Jaipur city, the Urban Development minister said.

Before departing for Kota, Naidu and Raje conducted the aerial survey and reviewed the progress of the project

undertaken by Tata Projects.

The 47.5-km long Dravyavati river, which has shrunk into a ‘nala’ (drain), is being rejuvenated under the project.

The project will ensure seamless water supply in the river throughout the year.

More than 16,000 trees will be planted and 65,000 square meters green area will be developed under the project worth Rs 1,667 crore.

