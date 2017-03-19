Light rains at several places in Rajasthan

The minimum temperature in Rajasthan fell by one to three degrees Celsius after moderate rainfall occurred in several districts, the Met department said today. According to Met officials, till 8.30 am today, Jodhpur recorded 22.6 mm rainfall followed by 16.9 mm in Rawatbhata, 15.0 mm in Bundi, 11.4 mm in Bhilwara and 11.2 mm in Ajmer.

While rainfall of 9.0 mm was recorded in Phalodi, Kota received showers of 8.8 mm. The rainfall was recorded 7.0 mm in Swai Madhopur, 6.0 mm in Jaisalmer, 4.0 mm in Chhittorgarh, 0.5 mm in Dabok and 0.4 mm each in Bikaner and Udaipur district respectively.

Meanwhile, the highest humidity of 98 per cent was recorded in Bundi and Jodhpur followed by 96 per cent in Bhilwara district of the state. Light rainfall is expected to hit isolated places in the next 24 hours, the Met department said.

