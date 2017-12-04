Jodhpur clashes Cases lodged against 40 people

Around eight people had sustained injuries in the ensuing clashes which resulted in heavy police deployment in Soor Sagar area of the city. (Source: ANI Twitter/file) Around eight people had sustained injuries in the ensuing clashes which resulted in heavy police deployment in Soor Sagar area of the city. (Source: ANI Twitter/file)

The Jodhpur police have booked 40 people for the clashes between two communities on Friday night which left several injured and resulted in loss of public property.

“At present the situation is under control and no further clashes have been witnessed in the area. We have booked 40 people from both the communities for the violence,” said deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur west, Samir Kumar Singh on Sunday.

The violence had escalated on Friday night after a petty dispute between the two communities which resulted in heavy stone pelting and also torching of vehicles.

Around eight people had sustained injuries in the ensuing clashes which resulted in heavy police deployment in Soor Sagar area of the city. The FIR has been lodged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of IPC, said Singh.

