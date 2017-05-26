JDA takes possession of Hotel Laxmi Vilas, Kanak Bhawan

Jaipur Development Authority Office Jaipur Development Authority Office

Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) today took possession of Hotel Laxmi Vilas, Kanak Bhawan and a horse stable in the Central Park here.

The JDA had recently served notices to the occupants to vacate the structures and land after the Supreme Court ordered the authority to take possession of the properties. The possession was taken today, JDA Deputy Commissioner Birbal Singh said.

He said that the possession of the properties spread over nearly 35,000 square meters was done peacefully. These acquired structures and areas are part of the Central Park.

The officer said the land was acquired several years back but the possession of these properties stayed with the occupants and later it ran into litigation.

The Rajasthan High Court in 2010 gave a verdict in favour of the JDA but the occupants approached the Supreme Court and filed three special leave petitions which were rejected by it.

