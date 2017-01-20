Jallikattu is like cricket, will you ban it, asks Sadhguru at Jaipur Literature Festival

The sadhguru compared Jallikattu with cricket and asked whether it could be banned as it is also dangerous. (Source: File Photo) The sadhguru compared Jallikattu with cricket and asked whether it could be banned as it is also dangerous. (Source: File Photo)

Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Thursday supported bull-taming sport, Jallikattu. He compared it with cricket and asked whether it could be banned as it is also dangerous. “The question is not whether I support it or not. It is like you try to ban cricket tomorrow because cricket is a dangerous game,” he said.

“If you play with a hard ball, it is a missile, coming at you at 150 kilometre per hour. You may be watching Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar smashing the ball every time and you think it is a fun thing. Go stand there, if you stand there your head will break in no time; it is a dangerous, dangerous game. Every year, at least half a dozen to one dozen people, known cricketers, die on the cricketing field. So you want to ban it? Ban it and see what will happen. Similarly, Jallikattu is like that in Tamil Nadu. Without realising what it is, you ban it.”

Sadhguru, who was in Jaipur to address a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “Jallikattu…cannot be taken away because people won’t let it happen; at least build football stadiums, boxing rings, wrestling rings, gymnastics, where youth have many opportunities to participate, as (currently) there is nothing, there is no infrastructure in any village.”

“A simple sport that they have once a year, they prepare for two months and have a little competition, that you want to ban without understanding the cultural rooting of this,” he said. He said he thinks this is “simply because certain activists have the ability to get the best lawyers, present themselves in the court in a certain way. The farmers who did not realise what’s happening, they did not present themselves properly.”

Even as Chennai grapples with protests over the ban on the sport, he said he is “very proud that today, on the streets of Chennai, college going youth, who have never probably participated in Jallikattu, are coming out in support of rural youth, that you should not take away their sport.”