Jaipur: Woman commits suicide due to unemployment

Disheartened over being unemployed, a 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of her room in Karni Vihar area here, police said today. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan this morning by her family members. The family was facing a tough time financially and the woman was also unable to get a job after many attempts, investigation officer Vinod Kumar said.

In a suicide note, the woman said that she took the extreme step as she did not want to be a burden on her family anymore, he said. Kumar said the woman committed suicide sometime last night. Her body was handed over to the family members after postmortem and the matter is being probed.

