Jaipur: Upper caste youths hit streets, demand reservation

Upper caste organisations protest outside the Assembly in Jaipur Friday. Rohit Jain Paras Upper caste organisations protest outside the Assembly in Jaipur Friday. Rohit Jain Paras

Thousands of youth belonging to Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) and other upper caste organisations on Friday hurled stones at the Rajasthan BJP office, and damaged cars parked outside during a rally in Jaipur in demand of reservation.

The protest continued till late on Friday evening near the Assembly. “For 18 years, we have only been given assurances, now these youths want results,” said Sukhdev Singh, national president of SRRKS, a splinter group of Shri Rajput Karni Sena that attacked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew during shooting of ‘Padmavati’. “These 50-60,000 savarna castes youths have come; all of them want reservation under Economically Backward Classes category included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution (to make it immune to judicial scrutiny),” Singh said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The protesters demanded a separate board for developmental of upper caste communities ahead of the state budget that would be presented on March 8. “We want thousands of crore of rupees along the lines of Devnarayan Board (for Gujjars),” Singh said. “This saffron flag was hoisted for BJP but today it is waving against it. Why? Because the youths cannot stand the government’s ignorance of savarnas (upper castes).’’

Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh, Rajasthan Pradesh Vaishya Mahasabha and Pradesh Agarwal Mahasabha took part in the protest. The youths indulged in vandalism as their march was halted at a ground near the assembly. “Some youths hurled stones at the BJP office and damaged window panes of cars” said BJP spokesman Anand Sharma.