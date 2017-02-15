Jaipur serial child molester case: Victims’ kin demand narco test on paedophile

Representational Image Representational Image

The relatives of victims of Jaipur’s serial child molester Rameez, 27, sought a narco analysis test of the prime accused to uncover the “efforts to subdue the case. Rameez, accused of molesting nearly a dozen young boys over six years and recording several videos of the acts, was arrested on February 9. The families wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday, seeking the test on Rameez. They also met Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The accused is well-educated and is trying to manipulate the investigation through money and power. As we have stated earlier, a dog was sent after one of the victims by the Ramganj police when the victim and his father had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint. This shows that the police is hand in glove with the accused,” the complainants have said.