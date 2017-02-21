Jaipur: Officials catch leopard that killed four people

The authorities on Tuesday said that they have caught the leapord which has killed four person and several animals in last 14 days. “The prime suspect behind human killings was caught in a trap cage today morning near Sant ka Khola in Jaitpur village,” said R S Shekhawat, the Field Director of Sariska Tiger Project. Over 150 personnel led by Forest Department officials, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, personnel from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, the Quick Response Team, Special Tiger Protection Force, sharpshooters, and police personnel, apart from dog squads, a drone, about five trap cages and 20 trap cameras had been deployed to track the man-killer.

Shekhawat said they had earlier caught three leopards but they were not behind the attacks. The attacks, mostly on cattle, were still happening even after these felines had been caught; an attack on cattle had been reported daily for the past three days. Moreover, these leopards didn’t entirely match the profile of the man-hunter, forest officials said.

Although no pug marks could be traced from the first three deaths, the fourth attack on Ram Kunvar Meena, 55, on January 12 in mustard fields revealed very clear pug marks which were collected through a plaster cast by the forest officials. “These pug marks match the ones from leopard caught today morning,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest, Balaji Kari, Deputy Regional Director of Sariska Tiger Project.

“Also, this male leopard has one lower canine teeth missing and the teeth are also worn out. Leopards are known to turn aggressive if they have broken canines, or are old and weak. This leopard is over ten years old,” Shekhawat said. “An injured or weak leopard tries to attack an easy prey,” added Kari.

Although the officials are sure this is the killer leopard, the identification process is still incomplete; next step will be matching of samples collected from the killings with samples from the captured leopard. “We will continue to keep a vigil on the villages and continue with confidence building measures,” Shekhawat said.

Dr Arvind Mathur, veterinarian at Jaipur Zoo, however, said that this is not the leopard which was caught last year. After two killings in Alwar late last year, forest officials had caught two leopards and shifted them to Jaipur zoo, before rehabilitating them back at Sariska this January and February. Alwar had remained peaceful for nearly two months until killings started happening soon after relocation of these leopards, prompting locals to say that same leopards were behind the killings even as officials claimed that those leopards were relocated about 40 kilometres from the present attacks.

The leopard caught Tuesday morning was brought to Jaipur by afternoon and examined by Dr Mathur. “We had inserted microchips in those leopards and castrated them. The present leopard doesn’t have a microchip and is neither castrated,” he said. “We are collecting blood, hair and saliva samples which we will send to CCMB Hyderabad to be matched with the samples collected from the victims,” Dr Mathur said.