Jaipur molestations: Police, school administration accused of inaction

The kin of children, whom a paedophile teacher allegedly molested, have accused police and the school, where he taught, of attempting to suppress the case. The police allegedly slapped one of the kids besides unleashing a dog on him. The teacher, Rameez, 27, was arrested on Thursday while the school director, Sarwar Alam, was held on Saturday. The police have accessed 77 videos showing Rameez molesting boys of whom 11 have been identified. Sources said that that some videos showing him molesting girls were deleted from material given to police to “protect their honour”.

Lawyer Aslam Khan, who is representing families of the kids, said that the case came to light after some of Rameez’s students accessed his computer in which he had stored the videos. “On January 23, the school administration was approached with the (computer)’s hard drive,’’ said Khan. “The school took no action. Ten days ago, seven of the victims approached Ramganj police station with evidence. But again the police did not take action.’’

The school sacked Rameez on January 23. “The videos were brought to us and we fired him the same day,” said Qayyum Akhtar, who runs the school. Station House Officer Ashok Chauhan said that they arrested Alam for withholding the hard drive for nearly 20 days and not reporting the molestations. Faheem (name changed), uncle of one of the kids, said as the videos were circulated, they discovered that one of the kids was his nephew. “I approached the police next day,” he said. “However, our family was shooed away.’’ A case was lodged after the family approached Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal on February 7.

Another parent approached the police on Friday when he realised that his son, now 20, also went to Rameez for tuition about five-six years ago. “So we gently asked him if he was also molested. He told us that Rameez molested him and extorted money from him, threatening him with videos he had recorded,” said Saleem (name changed). He alleged that a policeman slapped his son, accusing him of being Rameez’s accomplice on Friday. “They also let a dog on him to threaten him. They discouraged us from lodging an FIR. We were so fearful of being made accused as there is terrible anger among locals.’’ As the news of the case spread, a second FIR was lodged. The police denied the allegations, claiming that they acted swiftly.