Jaipur exceeds MGNREGA targets

The state capital has overshot its MGNREGA targets by 22 per cent, leading to the generation of 45.61 lakh man-days of work under the rural job guarantee scheme.

Jaipur collector Siddharth Mahajan said that not only did the government provide more work, it also succeeded in increasing the funds spent under the scheme, compared to previous years.

“The annual spending under MNREGA this year was Rs 85.04 crore, which is 65 per cent higher than previous year’s figure. A total of 1.17 lakh families benefited from jobs under MGNREGA,” a statement issued by the district administration said.

The focus in the current year is on creating permanent, more sustainable assets, including anganwadi centres, Panchayat buildings, cattle sheds and food storage godowns. The government also ensured payments within 15 days to 76.11 per cent beneficiaries, which is 22.5 per cent higher than the previous year, the administration stated.

