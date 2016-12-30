Jaipur: CBI nabs income tax officer taking bribe

CBI officials on Friday arrested an Income Tax Officer (ITO) for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in new Rs 2,000 currency notes. ITO Vinay Kumar, posted at the Jhalawar branch of the IT department, had demanded the bribe in new currency notes from the complainant for settling a matter related to income tax scrutiny, CBI officials said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The accused had asked the complainant to meet him at a spot, around 1.5 kms from his office, to pay the money, they added. As the accused was accepting 50 currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from the complainant, CBI officials, who had laid a trap, nabbed him. A case was registered against Kumar, CBI officials said, adding that he will be produced before a court.