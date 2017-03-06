Jaipur: BJP MLA creates ruckus at toll plaza

BJP MLA from Makrana, Shreeram Bhincher, allegedly refused to pay toll tax on the Jaipur-Nagaur Highway for a 23-vehicle wedding procession accompanying him, with the episode being caught on camera. The incident occurred on Nagaur road on March 4 when the marriage procession of Bhincher’s relative was crossing the toll plaza.

In the video that went viral, the MLA’s vehicle is seen in the front and when the staff demanded tax for the other vehicles, the BJP leader allegedly refused. Bhincher, who represents Makrana constituency, is seen arguing with the toll plaza staffer and demanding that other vehicles be allowed to pass without paying tax.

Asked about the incident, Bhincher told PTI that the in-charge of the toll plaza had allowed them to pass without paying toll tax. “There were as many as 23 cars which were part of the marriage procession. I told the staffer that I am the local MLA and the vehicles be allowed to pass. When he refused, I spoke to the in-charge over phone and he allowed the same.

“The in-charge also communicated this to the staffer but despite this, the staffer demanded the toll tax and misbehaved with me. I told him I was ready for a fight,” the MLA said. After an argument, the vehicles passed without paying the tax, the MLA said. He said it was not a big issue as the tax was close to Rs 500 for all the vehicles.