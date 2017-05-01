Jaipur: 5 persons killed in truck-tractor collision

Five persons, including three women, were killed and 19 others injured when a truck hit a tractor trolley in which they were travelling in Rajasthan’s Baran district. The accident occurred last night near Bamla village when the victims were on their way to a nearby place, police said.

Madan Mali (22), Kesar Bai Gujar (70), Ravi Shankar Nai (55), Bhuriya Mali (15) and Dipika Mali (13) were killed in the accident, they said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem, the police said.

