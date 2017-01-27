In Rajasthan, note ban to feature in Class 12 books

“We will have our Economics and Computer Science teachers making students familiar with the merits and demerits of a cashless economy,” RBSE chairperson B L Chaudhary added. “We will have our Economics and Computer Science teachers making students familiar with the merits and demerits of a cashless economy,” RBSE chairperson B L Chaudhary added.

High school students in Rajasthan will soon be learning about demonetisation and cashless economy, with the the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education all set to introduce chapters on the concepts from the next academic session.

The chapters will be part of the Economics curriculum for students of Class 12. “It was felt that many schoolchildren still didn’t know as to what exactly happened with demonetisation and what are the features of a cashless economy,” RBSE chairperson B L Chaudhary said.

“So we will have our Economics and Computer Science teachers making students familiar with the merits and demerits of a cashless economy,” Chaudhary added. However, state Congress president Sachin Pilot trashed the decision and called the move “ridiculous”.