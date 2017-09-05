IAF-BSF joint all-women camel safari reaches Ramgarh

The all-women camel safari in Jaisalmer. Picture courtesy: BSF The all-women camel safari in Jaisalmer. Picture courtesy: BSF

The BSF and Air Force’s all-women camel expedition arrived at the Ramgarh campus of the BSF in Jaisalmer on Monday. The first-of-its-kind the all-women camel expedition was flagged off on Independence Day from the Air Force station at Uttarlai in Barmer. The expedition will traverse through the Runn of Kutch in Gujarat and the Thar desert in Rajasthan to reach the Wagah border at Attari in Punjab along the Western international border at the end of this month.

As many as 10 women warriors from the IAF and 16 personnel from the BSF, who are taking part in the expedition, will interact with civilians along the border to spread awareness about ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ Abhiyan. BSF’s first woman officer Tanushree Pareek has also been a part of this drive, which will cover 443 km in Gujarat, 609 km in Rajasthan and 316 km along the Punjab frontier.

The team will also spread awareness about IAF and BSF and the various career options available for the youth, particularly girls in the forces. The ‘camel safari’ will head to the Shaheed Ramlal Meghwal park on Tuesday. “The all-women team is turning out to be a huge inspiration for citizens, especially young girls, along the border. We hope more girls will join the forces drawing inspiration from this,” BSF DIG Ravi Gandhi said.

Earlier in 2011, a similar all-women team of the IAF had created history by hoisting the Tricolour and the IAF flag atop Mt Everest.

