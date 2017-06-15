Government plans mega cluster to promote traditional handicraft

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

In a bid to protect and promote traditional handicraft, the Central government has planned to develop handicraft mega cluster at Jodhpur and Barmer and has announced to provide Rs 88 crore for this. State industry commissioner Kunjilal Meena informed 13,860 artisans will be provided with training and also given export tips, while 15,000 craftsmen will be provided with necessary tools.

Meena was reviewing the progress of this project with officials of Central government and the Jodhpur Handicrafts Mega Cluster in Udyog Bhawan on Wednesday. This cluster is being developed with the financial assistance of the Union Ministry of Handicraft. He said that the mega cluster will have institutions like Export Promotion Council for Handcraft, National Institute of Fashion Technology and ILFS.

“With the use of modern technology, we can not only protect the traditional handicraft but can also promote handicraft of Rajasthan internationally,” Meena said. Revealing how the Centre would provide fund for the project, joint director (Industries), Avindra Laddha said, “The central government will provide an amount of Rs 88 crore to the implementing agencies in a phased manner. In the first phase, a sum of Rs 10 crore has been released, and training camps and other activities have already started.”

Kulwinder Singh, representative of Handicraft Ministry, said that about 20,000 artisans have been surveyed in both districts and that artisan cards are also being prepared. Among those who were present at the review meeting were Jodhpur District Industry Center general manager, Khabbaram Mehra, Assistant Director Rashmikant Nagar, Ramesh Chand, KL Sharma of Handicraft Ministry and Wasim Khan.

The reporter is an intern at The Indian Express

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App