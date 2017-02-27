Families of panther attack victims given Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

The families of the four persons killed in recent panther attacks near the Sariska forest area in Rajasthan have been given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each, the state government said Monday. State Forest and Environment Minister Gajendra Singh Kheenwsar stated this while answering a question raised by Congress MLA Shakuntala Rawat in the Assembly.

He said as per the rules, Rs 2 lakh compensation is provided by the state government to the family members of each the deceased and in addition, cheques of Rs 2 lakh have been given to each of them by the Sariska Foundation. Elaborating further, the minister said that government will employ one members from each of the victim’s family by providing them nature guide training.

Rawat had demanded Rs 10 lakh as compensation and government jobs for the victims families. During the Question Hour, relocation of tigers to Mukundra Hills National Park and its commencement was also heard.

Informing the House on the relocation issues, Kheenwsar said that as per the Centre’s direction, 14 villages have to be relocated for the reserve. Out of the total, two villages have been relocated and villagers are being provided basic facilities according to the standards of relocation and rehabilitation. He said that the rehabilitation of rest of the villages will be done and the reserve will be operational by December 2018.

Prior to it, BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma apprised the House about the irregularities and relocation issues of the villagers.