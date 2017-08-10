Ex-union minister Sanwarlal Jat’s body reaches Ajmer

Jat’s mortal remains will be consigned to flames with full state honours. Jat’s mortal remains will be consigned to flames with full state honours.

The body of former Union minister Sanwarlal Jat reached Ajmer today and will be consigned to flames at his native village Gopalpura, a BJP spokesperson said.His body has been taken to Gopalpura from his residence in Jaipur. The leader’s well-wishers paid their last tributes in the Rajasthan capital, he said.

Jat’s mortal remains will be consigned to flames with full state honours. Ministers of the State, Union ministers and BJP leaders will be present during the funeral, the spokesperson said.The state government has announced a one-day state mourning today and all proposed government programmes have been postponed, he said.

Jat (62) died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday. He was airlifted to the national capital from Jaipur after his condition had turned critical.

