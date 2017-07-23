Ex-Union minister collapses during meeting, critical

Latest News

HAVING COLLAPSED during a meeting of MPs and MLAs with BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday, former Union minister and Member of Parliament from Ajmer, Sanwarlal Jat, was rushed to a hospital in Jaipur and remains critical.

Jat, 62, was admitted in Sawai Man Singh Hospital in “severely critical condition in an unconscious state, with non-recordable pulse, blood pressure and respiration,” an official said.

Hospital superintendent D S Meena said Jat was immediately given resuscitation. “He was given two defibrillator shocks to restore his cardiac rhythm,” Meena said. He was subsequently moved to the ICU, and remains under treatment of a a team of doctors and intensivists, Meena said.

