Sunday EYE
  • Eight people injured in stone pelting in Rajasthan, section 144 imposed

Eight people injured in stone pelting in Rajasthan, section 144 imposed

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area following the incident and additional policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district, police said.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: March 18, 2018 9:32 pm
While the MLA was booked under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, two other BJP leaders have also been named in the FIR. (Representational) The SP said that additional policemen have been deployed in the area. (Representational)
Related News

Eight persons, including three policemen, were injured when unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones at people participating in Bhagwa rally on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Monday.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area and additional policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district, police said. “The incident occurred this evening when the rally was being taken out by a Hindu organisation and stones were pelted at them in front of a mosque,” SP Tonk Yogesh Dadhich told PTI.

Two motorcycles were also set on fire after the stone pelting incident, Dadhich said. The SP said that additional policemen have been deployed in the area, and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused persons.

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 18: Latest News