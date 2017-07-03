Denied admission in hospitals, woman delivers baby outside; probe ordered

The pregnant woman had to run for three hours from pillar to post. The pregnant woman had to run for three hours from pillar to post.

An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly refused admission in three different hospitals in Alwar district before she finally delivered her baby outside a CHC. Taking cognisance, the State Women Commission has sought an inquiry into the matter in which the woman had to run for three hours from pillar to post.

Alwar CMHO, Shyam Sundar Agarwal said Lacha Devi (21), a resident of Johra ka Bas area, along with her husband, Devraj, visited Akbarpur CHC for consultation from where they were sent to Alwar. Family members took the pregnant women to Satellite Hospital in Alwar from where hospital staff asked them take her to Janana Hospital from where they returned home, he said. Meanwhile, Devi experienced intense labour pain and was rushed to the nearest Akbarpur CHC again. There she delivered a baby girl outside the hospital, he said.

Chairperson Women Commission Suman Sharma said, “It is strange that the hospitals’ staff did not care to admit the patient. We came to know about the negligence and I talked to the state health minister and have sought an inquiry into the sensitive matter.”

Meanwhile, Alwar district health department too swung into action as top government authorities took cognisance of the incident. “I have recommended suspension of staff nurse Basanti Yadav posted at Akbarpur CHC and issued show cause notices to on-duty doctors present at that time. An inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those at fault,” Alwar CMHO, Shyam Sundar Agarwal told PTI.

He said there were various aspects that needed to be investigated. “The patient had to be admitted if she was complaining of labour pain at any of the hospitals. Action will be taken after an inquiry report is tabled,” Agarwal said.

