Crime against women reduced by 12 per cent in 2013-17: Rajasthan Home Minister Kataria

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. (Express photo/File) Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. (Express photo/File)

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said crime against women had reduced by 12 per cent in the state between 2013-17 and that Mahila Desks had been established in most police stations. The minister also said that Mahila police stations had been setup in 40 police districts of Rajasthan.

Replying to a question in the Question Hour of the Rajasthan Assembly, Kataria said of the 861 police stations in the state, 786 had Mahila Desks to address issues related to women.

Between 2013-17, there were 330 cases registered in Kota, 200 to 300 cases in six districts, 100-200 cases in 17 districts and up to 100 cases in 16 districts, he said.

There was no requirement of a Mahila police station in Hanumangarh as the rate of crime against women had dropped significantly there in this period, Kataria said replying to a Supplementary Question.

Kataria said that women patrol teams were constituted in districts.

Swift action is taken when any case of a crime against a women is reported and no proposals related to the launch of the Anti-Romeo campaign are pending with the Home department, he said.

The Home minister further informed the House about the initiatives taken by his department for better policing. He said CCTV cameras were being installed and that these were controlled by command centres.

Special campaigns, including those related to self-defence, were also being carried out for the security of girls and women at state, the minister said.

