CPCB asked to direct Rajasthan on proper management of industrial waste

The government has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to direct Rajasthan to properly collect, treat and dispose off effluents at the Bhiwadi industrial area of the state.

The Union Environment Ministry issued the directions to the CPCB following the drowning of two children in a pond with industrial effluents and domestic sewage at Saeedpur village of the area in April.

The CPCB will now write to the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and issue directions under relevant sections of the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974.

Rajasthan will have to ensure that the effluents from existing cesspools created due to indiscriminate disposal of untreated effluents and sewage are pumped to the newly-created Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for treatment, an official statement said.

