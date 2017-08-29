Only in Express
  • CPCB asked to direct Rajasthan on proper management of industrial waste

CPCB asked to direct Rajasthan on proper management of industrial waste

The Union Environment Ministry issued the directions to the CPCB following the drowning of two children in a pond with industrial effluents and domestic sewage at Saeedpur village of the area in April.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 29, 2017 9:58 pm
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) , Union Environment Ministry, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board , Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) The CPCB will now write to the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and issue directions under relevant sections of the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974. (Representational Image)
Top News

The government has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to direct Rajasthan to properly collect, treat and dispose off effluents at the Bhiwadi industrial area of the state.

The Union Environment Ministry issued the directions to the CPCB following the drowning of two children in a pond with industrial effluents and domestic sewage at Saeedpur village of the area in April.

The CPCB will now write to the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and issue directions under relevant sections of the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974.

Rajasthan will have to ensure that the effluents from existing cesspools created due to indiscriminate disposal of untreated effluents and sewage are pumped to the newly-created Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for treatment, an official statement said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 29: Latest News