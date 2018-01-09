‘Cow smuggler’ arrested in Bharatpur

A similar incident happened in Alwar district on Monday morning during which the police had rescued 20 bovines that were being transported in a truck. (Representational Image) A similar incident happened in Alwar district on Monday morning during which the police had rescued 20 bovines that were being transported in a truck. (Representational Image)

Police in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district arrested an alleged cow smuggler on Monday morning and rescued 13 bovines that were being transported in a pick-up truck.

According to the police, the incident happened around 5 am in Kaithwara area of the district.

“We had received information that bovines were being smuggled and had put up a barricade. When the pick-up truck came near, the men inside opened fire on us,” said Kaithwara station house officer Yogendra Singh.

He added that the truck could not go far as the police had managed to puncture its tyres.

“Two of the men in the vehicle managed to escape through kuccha lanes in the village, using the forest cover. We found 13 animals in the vehicle, including two bulls, four calves and seven cows,” said Singh.

The police said that one of the men in the truck had been arrested.

“The arrested man has been identified as Irshad, a resident of Utawar village in Haryana. Preliminary investigation revealed that the men had bought the animals from nomads in Dausa district,” said the SHO.

The police have lodged cases against the men under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter & Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

A similar incident happened in Alwar district on Monday morning during which the police had rescued 20 bovines that were being transported in a truck.

“The driver of the vehicle and other associates managed to escape after we chased them for around 2 kilometres. The animals were being brought from Haryana to Mewat area for the purpose of slaughter,” claimed sub-inspector Sunil Jangir from the Chupanki police station, Alwar.

