Congress slams Raje govt for ‘not furnishing full information’ about allotment of mines to court

The opposition Congress has slammed the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan and has accused it of ‘deliberately hiding’ information from the court regarding allotment of mining leases.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot alleged though the government knew about a central government ordinance of 2015 that made auction compulsory for allotment of mines, the Rajasthan government allotted 663 mines a few days before the ordinance was issued.

“In 2017 when the Rajasthan high court was hearing the issue, the state government didn’t disclose crucial information,” Pilot alleged.

He added that this resulted in the court pronouncing its judgment on the basis of only the evidence that the government presented before it, in favour of a cement company that had applied for mining lease.

He added that a collusion between the government and the company resulted in the reinstatement of the suspended mine allotment.

Pilot said that on the one hand the CM cites loans worth crores on the state along with emptying treasuries and on the other hand efforts are being made to make sure that mines are not auctioned.

He said the government should appeal against the HC decision to a double bench or submit a factual report after appealing to the Supreme Court in order to stop exploitation of natural resources.

