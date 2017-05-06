Caracasses of cows lead to tension in an area of Jaipur

The carcasses of three cows and two bulls were found Saturday in an open farm in Chandwaji area of Jaipur, lead to mild tension in the area. Some locals spotted the carcasses and informed local sarpanch Saroj Meena, police said. The recovery of the carcasses led to mild tension with the locals demanding immediate arrest of those behind it, the police said. However, they were pacified and a complaint was lodged by the Sarpanch. A medical board conducted post-mortem, the police added.

