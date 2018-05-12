Barmer teens picked up in Jodhpur: Minor couple’s 2000-km run ends 200 km from home

The teens were picked up by Jodhpur Police. (Representational) The teens were picked up by Jodhpur Police. (Representational)

Three days after a minor boy and a girl from different communities allegedly eloped and left their hometown — Gudamalani in Rajasthan’s Barmer district —tense, the two were picked up by the police from Jodhpur railway station early Friday morning.

In the interim, they went state-hopping — going from Jodhpur to Ahmedabad, on to Mumbai, back to Rajasthan, first Jaipur and then Jodhpur. But were forced to return since they could not stay at hotels, for not possessing proper identity documents and for being minors, and were fast running out of money, the police said.

The two — the boy is around 16 years and the girl two months short of 18 — are schoolmates and eloped on his motorcycle on Tuesday with Rs 10,000. The girl is Hindu and the boy Muslim. The girl’s family lodged an FIR against the boy on Wednesday under IPC Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366A (procuring minor girl), prompting Hindutva outfits in Gudamalani to shut the town down the following day and take out a ‘Hindu aakrosh (anger) rally’.

On Friday, chance spotting by a Gudamalani policeman ended their brief run – the police said they were waiting at Jodhpur station for a train back to Barmer, although not to return home.

According to Gudamalani Circle Officer Ram Niwas, the couple were planning to go to the home of a relative in Barmer to prepare themselves better and escape once again. “They didn’t have any plan (this time) and had escaped without much preparation,” Niwas said. The two had Rs 2,100 on them when they were picked up, the officer said.

Ram Niwas said, “On May 8 (Tuesday), they left for Ahmedabad on (the boy’s) motorcycle and abandoned it there.

They took an overnight train to Mumbai. They spent the (following) day in Mumbai but could not find a room —- apparently, they did not have proper identity documents and were also minors. So they took a train back to Jaipur and spent some time there. Then they took another train to Jodhpur and reached sometime last night (Thursday).”

Gudamalani SHO Jai Kishan Soni said they could not find rooms anywhere in either Ahmedabad, Mumbai or Jaipur. “In Mumbai, they visited the Haji Ali dargah and in Jaipur they roamed around all day,” he said.

A coincidence led them to the police. Pintu Lal, a constable from Gudamalani police station who was on way home in Sawai Madhopur, was also waiting for a train at Jodhpur station when he spotted the couple. Lal said, “I immediately recognised the boy since it had become a big case back in town. Along with some other people, the two were being held by the TTE since they were found traveling without ticket on a train that had arrived from Jaipur.” Lal clicked their photos on his phone and sent them to Gudamalani police station. “Once they confirmed – at about 6 am – I spoke to officials at the station. The two were taken and kept at the Railway Protection Force outpost, where I waited for the police from my station to arrive and take them back to Gudamalani,” he said.

SHO Soni said Lal had left Gudamalani on leave on Thursday and reached Jodhpur late at night. “On Friday morning, he was waiting to catch the Ranthambore Express to Sawai Madhopur when he spotted the couple,” he said.

After the teens went missing, their families learnt from their classmates that the two were friends for long and had professed love for each other, the officer said. “We have recorded their statements. The boy is a minor and we will proceed as per law. The girl has said she wants to go back to her parents,” Soni said.

“It was a case of love affair, not ‘love jihad’,” the SHO said. “Today, several organisations that had protested yesterday — RSS, VHP, etc — thanked the police and the administration for finding the girl. It is certainly a matter of relief for us.”

