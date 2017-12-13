Ashok Gehlot unimpressed with Vasundhara Raje’s completion of 4 years in office

The former chief minister also accused the government of wasting crores of rupees in the name of foreign tours and Resurgent Rajasthan investment summit. (express photo) The former chief minister also accused the government of wasting crores of rupees in the name of foreign tours and Resurgent Rajasthan investment summit. (express photo)

Taking a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on completion of four years in office, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said she had pushed the state backwards during her tenure.

He alleged that corruption and nepotism flourished and crimes like rape of minor girls and murders have become a daily routine in the four years of BJP rule.

“I have never seen such an irresponsible and useless government in 50 years of my political career. The state home minister and health minister should feel ashamed for being in the government,” Gehlot said in a statement.

“It seems she (Raje) knows that it is her last term as chief minister, therefore, corruption is rampant and decisions are being made at the CMO level instead at the level of ministers. There is resentment among people and she knows it,” he said.

The AICC general secretary and former chief minister also accused the government of wasting crores of rupees in the name of foreign tours and Resurgent Rajasthan investment summit.

“The state government was also not ready for a CBI or judicial inquiry into the mines scam. There would be a big expose if corruption cases of Rajasthan government are probed by CBI,” Gehlot said, adding it would be better if the chief minister tendered the resignation herself.

