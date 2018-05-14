Ahead of quota stir, Rajasthan govt invites Gujjar leader for talks

Rajasthan government has invited Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for talks on Monday. (Express Archive) Rajasthan government has invited Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for talks on Monday. (Express Archive)

The Rajasthan government has invited Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for talks on Monday, after he announced a stir from Bayana in Bharatpur, beginning May 15, to press for five per cent reservation for the community within the OBC quota.

“We have received an invitation from the government through the District Collector for talks. But for the past two years, there have only been talks,” Rajasthan Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Himmat Singh Gujjar said. “However, we are ready for talks, only if there is something substantial this time. A final call will be taken at a meeting Monday, where 21 of our Samiti leaders, among several others, will deliberate on the invitation,” he said.

In 2015 and 2017, the state government had sought to grant quota to the community through legislation but it was struck down both times by the High Court since it exceeded the 50 per cent ceiling.

In November last year, the Rajasthan High Court had “restrained” the government’s Rajasthan Backward Classes Bill, 2017, which was passed in October 2017, and had sought to increase OBC quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent, and create a separate category of ‘More Backward Classes’ for Banjara, Gadiya Lohar, Gujjar, Raika and Gadariya castes, giving them five per cent reservation.

