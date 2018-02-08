AAP leader files contempt petition against Vasundhara Raje, Kataria

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Poonam Chand Bhandari on Wednesday filed a contempt petition against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, stating that they “undermined the authority of judiciary and (brought) disrepute” to the judiciary through their statements last year.

The petition filed by Bhandari says that in a October 27 interview to Dainik Bhaskar on the state government’s controversial gag Ordinance, the CM said that complaints were being received that the Code Of Criminal Procedure’s section 156 (3) is being misused and after perusing the records, 73 per cent of the cases were found to be false, and hence, a need was felt to bring in The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017. CrPC 156 (3) empowers a magistrate to order an investigation.

Kataria was also quoted giving the same response and Bhandari said that their replies “undermine the dignity of courts in the state and scandalise or tend to scandalise and lowered the authority of the courts.by and large the majority of the people get their disputes adjudicated in subordinate courts; it is in general interest of the community that the authority of subordinate courts is protected.”

