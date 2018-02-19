94 held for cheating during Rajasthan postal exam

The Jaipur Police have arrested 94 candidates who were allegedly cheating during an exam organised by the postal department on Sunday for the recruitment of postmen and mail guards. All the arrested accused were cheating through various methods, such as using bluetooth devices and mobile phones, police said. The accused, including three women, are residents of Haryana, police said.

“We had received inputs that mass cheating was being organised by a gang and also got information from exam centres where people were suspicious of some of the candidates. We arrested 53 such candidates from exam centres under the jurisdiction of police stations in Jaipur south district,” said Additional DCP (south) Manoj Choudhary. The rest of the accused were arrested from various police stations under Jaipur west and east, police said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that all the people who were caught cheating are predominantly from Jind, Hisar and Bhiwani districts of Haryana and had come to appear for the exam in Jaipur,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Prafulla Kumar. The police said it appears that cheating was done with meticulous planning.

“Fake candidates were also appearing for the exam. At this moment, it seems that people telling the candidates answers over bluetooth and phone had managed to leak the paper and had it in their possession. We found that some of the candidates had stitched the lead wire of the headset through their undergarments,” Choudhary said. Investigations are being conducted into the possible role of an organised gang, police said. All electronic devices that were used for cheating have been confiscated, police said.

“Most of the accused were caught during checking at the centres. We are trying to get more clues about the people who were telling them the answers,” said ACP, Malviya Nagar, Kavendra Singh Sagar.

