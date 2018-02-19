10 more bodies found, Rajasthan cylinder blast toll 19

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the blast resulted in a building collapse in the densely-populated Nand Nagar area of Beawar city (Representational/ File) The incident occurred on Friday evening when the blast resulted in a building collapse in the densely-populated Nand Nagar area of Beawar city (Representational/ File)

The toll in the gas cylinder blast during a wedding in Beawar city of Ajmer district reached 19 on Sunday evening. Nine bodies were recovered from under the debris on Saturday and 10 more, including that of the groom’s mother, were recovered by Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on Friday evening when the blast resulted in a building collapse in the densely-populated Nand Nagar area of Beawar city.

“A total of 19 bodies have been recovered from under the debris. We have tallied the numbers with the photographs of all the people who went missing and they have matched. It’s unlikely that more bodies are buried under the debris, although we are continuing the search operations,” Ajmer SP Rajendra Singh said.

Most of the deceased are close relatives of the bride and groom, police said. “Around 10 of the deceased are from Pipad City in Jodhpur district. We are continuing the search in case there are unknown people who also lost their lives and are still buried,” Singh said.

Around 16 people were injured in the accident which damaged several buildings. “Five of the injured who were sent to a hospital in Ajmer have been referred to Jaipur for further treatment,” said Yeshwant Singh, SHO of Beawar City police station.

Houses located far from the accident site were also damaged due to the impact of the blast, SP Singh said. An FIR has been registered but no arrest has been made yet. “At the moment, our priority is to complete the rescue operations and give the bodies to the families after postmortem. It’s a very tragic accident,” SP Singh said.

The Army was also called in on Saturday night for rescue efforts, police said. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje went to Beawar on Saturday and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 each for the kin of the deceased and the injured, respectively, after meeting the affected families.

