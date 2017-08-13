Irrigation water supplied to Loharu villages after three decades, says Haryana govt

The Chief Minister said that while previous governments had neglected the southern areas of Haryana, the present government had made arrangements to provide water to villages in Loharu division through Sorra distributary and Nangal Paju and Chahar Minors out of the total water presently available in the state. The Chief Minister said that while previous governments had neglected the southern areas of Haryana, the present government had made arrangements to provide water to villages in Loharu division through Sorra distributary and Nangal Paju and Chahar Minors out of the total water presently available in the state.

IRRIGATION WATER was supplied to areas of Bhiwani district, neighbouring Rajasthan, which had been deprived of water for nearly three decades, the Haryana government has said. Water has been supplied to several villages – Bahal, Paju, Sirsi, Chahar Khurd, Sorda Kadim and Sorda Jadid in Loharu area of Bhiwani district – through distributaries. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited these water distributaries Saturday and also took a camel ride.

The Chief Minister said that while previous governments had neglected the southern areas of Haryana, the present government had made arrangements to provide water to villages in Loharu division through Sorra distributary and Nangal Paju and Chahar Minors out of the total water presently available in the state.

“The canal network in Haryana has 1,300 tail-ends, of which water has been supplied to more than 1,200. Water would be supplied to the remaining tail-ends after repairs,” he added.

Urging the farmers not to be “misled” by leaders of opposition parties and avail themselves of the benefits of the schemes being implemented by the present government, the Chief Minister said the farmers should take to drip irrigation instead of sprinklers, which would help them conserve both water and electricity.

“The state government would soon provide pipes and other equipment at subsidised rates in southern Haryana to ensure conservation of water and promote drip irrigation,” he announced.

Khattar urged the farmers to store canal water in wells and ponds to increase groundwater level. Canal water would also be provided to farmers on the completion of projects such as Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal, Hansi-Butana Canal, Lakhwar Dam and Renuka Dam, he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App