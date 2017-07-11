INLD workers block roads at six places in Haryana

Apart from Shambhu border, vehicles were stopped at five other places — the Lalru-Chandigarh stretch, Narwana-Dhanauri border, Dabwali in Sirsa district, Ratia-Budhlada road (Jakhal point) and a road near Tohana in Fatehabad district. (Express Photo) Apart from Shambhu border, vehicles were stopped at five other places — the Lalru-Chandigarh stretch, Narwana-Dhanauri border, Dabwali in Sirsa district, Ratia-Budhlada road (Jakhal point) and a road near Tohana in Fatehabad district. (Express Photo)

To put pressure on the central government to complete construction of SYL canal, activists of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Monday blocked roads, including national highways, at six places in Haryana to stop vehicles coming from Punjab.

Police claimed that it had diverted routes at all six places, but added that the stir caused inconvenience to people. INLD workers blocked NH-1 near Ambala at Shambhu border, around 45 km from Chandigarh. The blocked stretch links Delhi with Amritsar. Protesters carried flowers in the hands to give to commuters.

Apart from Shambhu border, vehicles were stopped at five other places — the Lalru-Chandigarh stretch, Narwana-Dhanauri border, Dabwali in Sirsa district, Ratia-Budhlada road (Jakhal point) and a road near Tohana in Fatehabad

district.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala along with party spokesperson Praveen Atray visited the designated spots by helicopter to oversee the campaign and encourage workers . “No vehicle could enter into the jurisdiction of Haryana from Punjab. The road blockade was complete from 10 am to 3 pm at all points,” said Chautala while speaking to The Indian Express.

“At one point, someone tried to enter Haryana taking a local route but our alert activists did not allow. Even from minor routes connecting both states, no vehicle was allowed to enter Haryana. We will announce our next strategy on Tuesday,” added Chautala.DGP BS Sandhu said, “We had diverted routes at every point…. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the state and complete peace prevailed across the state during the stir.”

The INLD has sought immediate construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Punjab to bring Haryana’s share to the fields of the state. Hundreds of security personnel from central security forces and Haryana Police were stationed at all six places along the states’ border in view of the INLD protest. Senior Haryana Police officers, including ADGP R C Mishra, were stationed at the protest points since early morning on Monday.

